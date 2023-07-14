World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
La. State Police, Crowley Police Department urgently searching for abducted toddler
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
Police car lights
Woman arrested for breaking into her ex’s home and endangering her child

Latest News

Golson Eby, also known as Mama June, recently celebrated her 104th birthday. Aaron Dietrich...
What's Your Story? Secrets to life from a 104-year-old women
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
Young father describes grief after son dies of fentanyl overdose
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes