What’s Your Story? Secrets to life from a 104-year-old women

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Golson Eby “Mama June”, has seen it all in her 104 years of age and she is not afraid to pass along motherly advice. “Mama June” still has a busy social schedule with her cocktail hours and hosting Super Bowl watch parties for local Neville students. Emmy nominated sports reporter, Aaron Dietrich, caught up with Mama June and plans to revisit next year for her 105th birthday.

