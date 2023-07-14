UPSO searching for man accused of rape, human trafficking

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Eric Stricklin. Deputies say Stricklin is known to frequent the West Sterlington area.

Stricklin has active warrants for second-degree battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, second-degree rape and human trafficking.

If anyone has any information on Stricklin’s whereabouts, contact (318)-368-3124. You can also submit an anonymous tip on UPSO’s mobile app.

