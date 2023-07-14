Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.

Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.

Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, gives us a view of the likely meteor via doorbell cam.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
La. State Police, Crowley Police Department urgently searching for abducted toddler
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
Police car lights
Woman arrested for breaking into her ex’s home and endangering her child

Latest News

Golson Eby, also known as Mama June, recently celebrated her 104th birthday. Aaron Dietrich...
What's Your Story? Secrets to life from a 104-year-old women
UPSO searching for Eric Stricklin who has active warrants for rape, human trafficking and more
UPSO searching for man accused of rape, human trafficking
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Meet Calypso!
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Meet Calypso!