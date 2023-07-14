Patriot Guard and AmVet Riders Escort Army Veteran to Cemetery

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Army Veteran James Henry Fletcher passed away on July 8, 2023. Members of Patriot Guard Riders and AmVet Riders stepped in as his family for the day and proudly led the veteran to the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

“We do these escorts all over the United States as a patriot guard. Anytime anyone needs an escort, a motorcycle escort, or a patriot guard escort they contact us and we rally the troops.” said Thomas Aiken, President of Chapter LA66 AmVet Riders.

Reverend Richard Quintana spoke at the service and hopes that people remember their veterans, not only on holidays but every day and that groups like AmVet and Patriot Guard help ensure that our veterans are taken care of, even after they pass.

“These AmVets, and all these guys come all the time. You give them a call and say ' look we need you’ and they’re here. You know, we don’t leave anybody behind.” Quintana said.

Fletcher served in the Vietnam War and over his many years of service received the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Marksman Badge with Rifle and two Overseas Service Bars.

The United States Army presented him with Military Honors and presented his caregiver with his flag.

“We don’t really even think about it, we just think about how this is a brother or this is a sister that served and we’re going to go take care of them. So that’s what we do.” said Aiken.

Those who led the precession said it was an honor to serve fellow veterans, and that laying him to rest is their way of helping him finish his final mission.

