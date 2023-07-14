KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Oppressive Heat Causes Concern

Excessive heat will be in our weather headlines for quite some time as it is not looking to let up anytime soon. Each day features feels-like temperatures ranging from 105-115 degrees and highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We may get just a little relief in some areas on Sunday as isolated thunderstorms roll through the region.

Today: Partly cloudy and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s for most areas. Limit your time in the heat, and drink plenty of water!

Tonight: Warm and muggy, with just a few passing clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected in areas north of I-20. Rain chances are only 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will push into the region by the afternoon, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures rise to the upper 90s for the daytime high. Feels-like temperatures will exceed triple digits.

Wednesday: Another hot one as we will have plenty of sunshine in the ArkLaMiss, and highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and excessively hot as highs climb to the upper 90s and low 100s.

