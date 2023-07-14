KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Oppressive Heat Causes Concern
with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Excessive heat will be in our weather headlines for quite some time as it is not looking to let up anytime soon. Each day features feels-like temperatures ranging from 105-115 degrees and highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We may get just a little relief in some areas on Sunday as isolated thunderstorms roll through the region.
Today: Partly cloudy and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s for most areas. Limit your time in the heat, and drink plenty of water!
Tonight: Warm and muggy, with just a few passing clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected in areas north of I-20. Rain chances are only 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will push into the region by the afternoon, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures rise to the upper 90s for the daytime high. Feels-like temperatures will exceed triple digits.
Wednesday: Another hot one as we will have plenty of sunshine in the ArkLaMiss, and highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and excessively hot as highs climb to the upper 90s and low 100s.
