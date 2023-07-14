KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Heat Concerns Continue

Heat and humidity continuing to build across the ArkLaMiss. It gets even hotter next week.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with heat and humidity lingering. Temperatures will lower into the upper 70s. Wind will be light from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday, temperatures will reach into upper 90s, with feels like temperatures above 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Wind will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday, will be a hot and humidity with temperatures in the mid 90s, with feels like conditions in excess of 100 degrees. There is also a chance for isolated and scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with feels like conditions in excess of 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will be even hotter with temperatures likely reaching 100 degrees, with feels like conditions in excess of 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees. Feels like conditions will be in excess of 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees. Feels like conditions will be in excess of 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will reach to near 99 degrees. Feels like conditions will be in excess of 100 degrees.

