Elderly woman beaten and sexually assaulted in her own home

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police issued a press release today detailing an incident officers responded to on July 5 in which an elderly woman was severely beaten and sexually assaulted in her home.

Lake Charles Police Dept. spokesperson Lt. Jeff Keenum said their department was assigned to the 2900 block of Caroline Street in reference to an emergency assist on Wednesday, July 5, around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said they discovered an elderly woman who had been beaten with a claw hammer and sexually assaulted, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she is still recovering from her injuries.

Detectives said they are still investigating this case and are searching for an unknown, skinny, black male suspect.

When alerted of the attack by the victim’s son-in-law, KPLC reached out to LCPD for information. That same day, LCPD issued a press release, nine days after the incident occurred. We asked why it took so long to release information on this crime, but they have not yet responded.

Sgt. Joe Savoie is the lead investigator, and Cpl. Phillip Gardiner is the initial reporting officer. Evidence Officer Delaci Johnson processed the scene.

Anyone with information surrounding this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311.

