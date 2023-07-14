AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her from her home in Pulaski County. (Arkansas State Police)(Arkansas State Police)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Ivianna Jordan left the home with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s home in Pulaski County and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump to come to Louisiana for fundraiser
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley announces re-election.
Shane Smiley announces re-election plans as alleged rumors begin to spread

Latest News

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is the recipient of a big donation.
A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is given a big donation
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old from North Carolina
Vehicle Theft Prevention Month