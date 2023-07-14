Adopt a pet: Meet Calypso!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Calypso.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss and Kim Taraba with River Cities introduced us to Calypso. She says Calypso is about 10 to 12 weeks and is a Tortoiseshell cat. She says Calypso is very sweet and friendly and would make a great starter cat for a family with small children.

Taraba says River Cities is no longer doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, but you can still give them a call at (318) 343-3031.

Taraba also informed us that River Cities is doing a PetSmart event tomorrow at the Petsmart in Monroe. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She says adoption fees are $80, covering the cat’s spay, neuter, microchip and initial vaccine. She says the event allows them to introduce people to the cats that are not at the shelter, so you should check out the event if you are still looking to bring home a forever furry friend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
La. State Police, Crowley Police Department urgently searching for abducted toddler
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
Police car lights
Woman arrested for breaking into her ex’s home and endangering her child

Latest News

Golson Eby, also known as Mama June, recently celebrated her 104th birthday. Aaron Dietrich...
What's Your Story? Secrets to life from a 104-year-old women
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Meet Calypso!
A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is the recipient of a big donation.
A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is given a big donation
Vehicle Theft Prevention Month