Adopt a pet: Meet Calypso!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss and Kim Taraba with River Cities introduced us to Calypso. She says Calypso is about 10 to 12 weeks and is a Tortoiseshell cat. She says Calypso is very sweet and friendly and would make a great starter cat for a family with small children.

Taraba says River Cities is no longer doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, but you can still give them a call at (318) 343-3031.

Taraba also informed us that River Cities is doing a PetSmart event tomorrow at the Petsmart in Monroe. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She says adoption fees are $80, covering the cat’s spay, neuter, microchip and initial vaccine. She says the event allows them to introduce people to the cats that are not at the shelter, so you should check out the event if you are still looking to bring home a forever furry friend.

