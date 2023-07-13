Woman arrested for breaking into her ex’s home and endangering her child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On July 12, 2023 at around 9:34 p.m. the West Monroe Police Department arrested 26-year-old, Brooklyn Bailey, for child endangerment.

According to WMPD, 26-year-old Brooklyn Bailey took her 7 month old baby and left him in the vehicle while she went to go confront the baby’s father. She entered his home through the front door while he was in the bathtub and she allegedly hit him.

Three small children were inside the house while this occurred.

After confronting the baby’s father, Bailey tried to get back into her vehicle and leave, however, the father saw that their baby was lying in the front seat. He then removed the child from the car and took him inside.

According to the victim, Bailey then busted multiple windows and forced her way inside the home by climbing through the kitchen window. Allegedly, she hit her ex and tried to take the baby back, but the baby’s father forced her out of the home.

Bailey re-entered the home through the kitchen window. The father and the four children fled into one of the bedroom’s and locked the door.

Bailey was able to force her way into the bedroom and took the infant back. She then got into her vehicle and left.

When authorities found Bailey, they saw that the 7 month old was lying unrestrained in the front seat next to a bag of marijuana.

According to WMPD, Bailey admitted to drinking too much alcohol and coming to confront her ex.

Police noticed that the child had cuts and swelling on the right side of his head. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Bailey was arrested on July 12 for the following charges: home invasion, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles, child desertion, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

