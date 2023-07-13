St. Francis Medical Center receives multiple American Heart Association awards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has received the Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program for its commitment to giving stroke victims the most appropriate treatment.

Get With The Guidelines ensures patient care aligns with the latest research guidelines. The program is an in-hospital program that aims to improve stroke care by conforming to these guidelines.

“St. Francis is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Thomas Gullatt, MD, President of St. Francis Health. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure those suffering from stroke receive the best care possible.”

St. Francis also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Award. To qualify for this award, hospitals must meet specific requirements that reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with clot-busting medication.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize St. Francis Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.