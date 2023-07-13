MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July is plastic free and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 13 to talk about the nutritional dangers of plastic. Avis talked about the history of plastic, saying it has been getting produced since 1922. With it being in the environment for so long, she wanted to warn of plastic’s dangers.

Nutritional dangers of plastic:

Chemicals leach from plastic containers.

Plastic Endocrines Disrupting Chemicals.

Plastic is a Hormone Interrupter.

Tips to stay safe from plastic:

Don’t leave plastic bottles in the car.

Don’t microwave in plastic.

Use glass or stainless steel instead of plastic.

WATCH HERE: Nutritional dangers of plastic with nutritionist Jen Avis

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.