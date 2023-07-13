Nutritional dangers of plastic with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional dangers of plastic.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July is plastic free and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 13 to talk about the nutritional dangers of plastic. Avis talked about the history of plastic, saying it has been getting produced since 1922. With it being in the environment for so long, she wanted to warn of plastic’s dangers.

Nutritional dangers of plastic:

  • Chemicals leach from plastic containers.
  • Plastic Endocrines Disrupting Chemicals.
  • Plastic is a Hormone Interrupter.

Tips to stay safe from plastic:

  • Don’t leave plastic bottles in the car.
  • Don’t microwave in plastic.
  • Use glass or stainless steel instead of plastic.

WATCH HERE: Nutritional dangers of plastic with nutritionist Jen Avis

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump to come to Louisiana for fundraiser
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley announces re-election.
Shane Smiley announces re-election plans as alleged rumors begin to spread
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
Amy Lewis
ULM Foundation receives $50,000 donation for Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Ewdowment

Latest News

Nutritional dangers of plastic with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional dangers of plastic with nutritionist Jen Avis
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
West Monroe Birthday Bash Announcement
Donald Trump to visit Metairie, La. this month