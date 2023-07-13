Levi Washington returns to Madison as head football coach
Washington coached Madison football from 2014-2017
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are 10 teams in northeast Louisiana that will be experimenting with new head coaches. Madison is one of those teams but they are bringing back a familiar face. Levi Washington returns back to Madison as the head coach after a brief stint from 2014-2017. His highest win total in those four seasons was six.
