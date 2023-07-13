Largest blind organization in U.S. recognizes Lincoln Parish teacher for blind students

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Lincoln Parish teacher received a distinguished award from the largest blind organization in the country.

The National Federation of the Blind named Krystal Guillory 2023 Educator of the Year at its annual convention on July 3 in Houston, TX. Guillory is a teacher of blind and visually impaired students in the Lincoln Parish School district. Guillory says she’s passionate about advocating for her students’ talents.

“As their teacher, I am their first line of defense. A lot of society has never been around a blind person,” Guillory said. “Automatically, teachers typically do teach to a visual aspect... many times, so they just can’t fathom how the students can be on the same level and do things; and part of my job is just educating the teachers that my students can and will do - we’re just going to use alternative techniques.”

According to the Lincoln Parish schools, Guillory is the coordinator for the National Federation of the Blind Bell Academies in Louisiana - focusing on braille enrichment for literacy and learning. A news release from the school district stated her work through this platform provides children ages four through 12 a one or two week program of concentrated braille instruction through fun, hands-on learning.

Lindsay Adair, one of Guillory’s former students who’s now a student at Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge, says throughout their nine-year teacher-student relationship in grade school, Guillory’s teaching methods helped her gain technology skills which she now uses at college.

“I can use a screen reader in my university training, and I can use braille. She definitely emphasized braille,” says Adair. “She had me learning braille math; had me learning, you know, just practicing all of the code; making sure I was up to date with everything that was braille related.”

Guillory balances her time between teaching blind students in Lincoln Parish and working with blind infants, toddlers, and their parents as an early interventionist for the Louisiana Center for the Blind.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.