La. State Police, Crowley Police Department urgently searching for abducted toddler

CROWLEY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old boy that was reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services office in Crowley.

Liam James was taken by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James. She is a white female that weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Liam has brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals and a bandana baby bib.

Law enforcement is searching for Liam James. (LSP)

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan with Louisiana license plate 831CPW.

Anyone with any information should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.