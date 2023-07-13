KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Dangerous Heat is Back

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dangerous heat is returning to the region as a heat dome is building over the south. Feels-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 during the next few days, so limit your time in the heat. We may get some brief relief on Sunday as storm chances return to the area, but the excessive heat quickly returns next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot as highs climb into the upper 90s area-wide. Make sure you are hydrating, especially if you have to be outside. It will feel more like the low 100s. A stray shower or two is possible in the far northeast corner of the ArkLaMiss, but most areas will stay dry.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected, with lows only dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit your time in the heat, and drink plenty of water!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected. Rain chances are only 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures rise to the upper 90s for the daytime high. Feels-like temperatures will exceed triple digits.

Wednesday: Another hot one as we will have plenty of sunshine in the ArkLaMiss, and highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

