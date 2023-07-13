KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: More Heat, More Humidity

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Heat and humidity will be building over the next 7 days with very limited rain and storm chances.

Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and humid. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 70s. Wind will be light from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be hot and humid for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s. Wind will be light from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Heat index, or feels like conditions, will be in the low 100s.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds and isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm as well, with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tuesday will be a hotter, more humid day, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday gets even hotter with temperatures reaching near 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will still be hot, with temperatures near 99 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

