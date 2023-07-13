Keeping Dogs Safe In The Summer Heat

Learn how to protect your dogs from the heat.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With summer in full swing North Eastern Louisiana is seeing some hot temperatures. Dr. John McClendon owns McClendon Veterinary Clinic and he says that leaving dogs outside, even with shade, is dangerous.

He also warns pet owners that the asphalt is too hot for their paw pads, because of this he often sees burned and blistered paws this time of year.

When the temperatures outside are 80 to 90 degrees the asphalt can get up to 140 degrees.

“With walking outside, a rule of thumb that I tell most of my clients is, ‘Can you press your palm and hold it there on the pavement?’ If you can’t do it, it’s too hot for them to walk on the ground,” McClendon said.

He says dog booties or placing them in a wagon while walking around outside are a good way to protect their paws.

Dr. McClendon also urges pet owners not to leave their pets inside of cars for any amount of time because it only takes a few minutes for heat exhaustion to set in.

The main symptoms of heat exhaustion exhibited in dogs are fatigue, rapid breathing, excessive drooling, vomiting, and diarrhea.

He says that if you suspect your dog is overheating, bring them inside and give them water. He warns that giving them cold water or wetting them down with it might shock their system, so room temperature or slightly cool water is best.

