Former West Monroe athlete finds a new role with LSU

Jon Randall Belton played at West Monroe from 2012 to 2015
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe Rebel star and Aaron’s Ace, Jon Randall Belton, found a new way to stay in the game of football. Originally hired by Ed Orgeron to become the Football Director of Recruiting for LSU, he caught the eye of Brian Kelly and has stuck around since.

