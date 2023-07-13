Former ULM star, Josh Pederson, signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former ULM Warhawk tight end, Josh Pederson, recently signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson already has a connection with the team as his dad, Doug Pederson, is the head coach for the Jaguars. Pederson put up impressive numbers with the Warhawks but he caught professional scouts’ eyes with his production in the USFL. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games with the Houston Gamblers.

