Ace Watch: Javion White

White recently committed to Tulane
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Javion White is the definition of a dual-threat for the Franklin Parish Patriots. White found the end zone ten times as a wide receiver with three interceptions as a defensive back. 24/7 sports has White ranked as a three state prospect and the 83rd best defensive back in the country. Just recently, White committed to stay in-state with the Tulane Green Wave.

