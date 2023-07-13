Ace Watch: Javion White

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Javion White is the definition of a dual-threat for the Franklin Parish Patriots. White found the end zone ten times as a wide receiver with three interceptions as a defensive back. 24/7 sports has White ranked as a three state prospect and the 83rd best defensive back in the country. Just recently, White committed to stay in-state with the Tulane Green Wave.

