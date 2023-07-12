West Monroe welcoming Grammy-winning artist to celebrate city’s 140th birthday

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe is marking its 140th anniversary in September with a lively celebration set to feature Grammy-winning artist Wayne Toups as well as a firework show.

This special event will be at the Ike Hamilton Center on Sept. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1. General admission single seats will be $25, reserved tables of eight will be $350, and VIP tables will be $750. Tickets can be purchased at www.wmbirthday.com.

More information about the birthday celebration will be available at www.wmbirthday.com on Aug. 1 or the City of West Monroe’s Facebook.

