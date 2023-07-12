ULM Foundation receives $50,000 donation for Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Ewdowment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe received a $50,000 donation to create the Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Endowment. The donation was made in memory of Lewis by her parents Jay and Teri Lewis.

Amy Katherine Lewis was a 2016 graduate of ULM, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Science. Glenwood Regional Medical Center hired Amy upon graduation, where she worked in the laboratory until her passing in July 2020.

“Amy loved her time in ULM’s MLS program, and she was proud to be a member of the MLS profession,” said Amy’s father Jay Lewis. “We know that she would be very pleased to know that she is helping the future success of the program through this student award endowment.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be full-time students in their senior year of the program and in good standing in the MLS professional program, including maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5. Recipients must also demonstrate a record of diligent, hard work in the MLS professional program, as judged by the MLS faculty. The scholarship will be available to recipients for a maximum of two semesters.

