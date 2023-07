Some years ago the people of District E gave me the opportunity to serve them on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. To say this has been an honor is an understatement. I have served in every capacity since being elected and have enjoyed my years of service.

I love Ouachita Parish and I love public service. I am most appreciative of the opportunity to serve the people of Ouachita and have never taken my time in office for granted. I am proud of our community and the accomplishments over the years.

I am taking this opportunity to put rumors that are being put out by a potential candidate for this office to rest, and let you know that I WILL BE RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION this fall. I am looking forward to seeing you in the campaign trail as my team is ready to roll. THANK YOU so very much for allowing me to serve. I truly appreciate your support!