Remembering Francesca “Jerry” Biedenharn Oakley

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The last granddaughter of Joseph Biedenharn was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 11. Francesca Biedenharn Oakley, who went by “Jerry”, died on June 30 at the age of 94. She was honored with a vintage Coca-Cola truck leading the procession and symbolizing her families legacy.

Executive Director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, Ralph Calhoun, says the Biedenharn family changed the way the popular beverage Coca-Cola was sold.

“For 100 years, really, it was a family bottling operation,” Calhoun said. “I mean the coke bottle is supposedly one of the most known images on the planet.”

Calhoun said this generational loss affects the entire community. He said it also helps to remember the enormous impact the family has not only on the southern states, but across the world.

“He didn’t invent the bottle, which people will say sometimes, and he didn’t invent Coke which some people get confused on sometimes, he was just smart enough to marry the two together,” Calhoun said.

With Joe’s idea and the families commitment, the family bottled Coke for over 100 years all across the south and eventually reaching places like Arizona and Wyoming.

“It really propelled Coke and a lot of these other cola companies into what they are today and they’re not just cola companies, they’re mega-international businesses that serve refreshments of lots of different kinds now,” Calhoun said.

Beyond contributing to the success of one of the largest cola companies, the Coke bottle has become recognizable.

Antoine Iles was a history major and is now a tour guide and soda jerk at the Coke museum in Monroe. He said it’s incredible to see one mans idea develop into a souvenir for so many people around the world.

“Finding all the different bottles that will come in here sometimes . . . I have one from the Olympics, I have a 100 year anniversary specially for the Biedenharn company, all the different bottles that have been used from local colleges around here,” Iles said.

Iles said he learns something new everyday working at the museum, but with Coca-Cola now selling almost 2 billion bottles each day, the learning will continue forever.

Calhoun believes their legacy will live on through the museum and gardens forever.

“To me, that’s family, that’s legacy, and that’s really what we’re kind of celebrating today,” Calhoun said.

The Biedenharn family released this statement below:

“Francesca Biedenharn Oakley - known affectionately as ‘Jerry’ - lived a wonderful and full life. While she loved and celebrated her family history with its deep ties to both Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, her greatest love was for her husband, C.D., her children, and now her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also deeply loved her very close group of dear friends who were like family to her. She was the last of Joseph Biedenharn’s grandchildren, including those gone before - her sister, JoAnn Biedenharn Sager and her cousin, Henry Biedenharn, Jr. Jerry Oakley’s passing marks the end of a grand era in the history of Monroe, LA, and her memory will be cherished by her family and all those who knew and loved her.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.