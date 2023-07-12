The Rec hosts Kids Open Play Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children can beat the heat this summer by attending the “Kids Open Play Day” hosted by the City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department starting on Friday, July 14.

The event will be held at The Rec at Seventh Square from 9-11:30 a.m. every Friday from July 14 to August 11.

Kids can play pickle ball and ping pong, as well as a bunch of other fun activities.

The event is free for ages 12-21.

For more information, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.