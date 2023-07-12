The Rec hosts Kids Open Play Day

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children can beat the heat this summer by attending the “Kids Open Play Day” hosted by the City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department starting on Friday, July 14.

The event will be held at The Rec at Seventh Square from 9-11:30 a.m. every Friday from July 14 to August 11.

Kids can play pickle ball and ping pong, as well as a bunch of other fun activities.

The event is free for ages 12-21.

For more information, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail.
Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Flooding Threats Decreasing

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley announces re-election.
Shane Smiley announces re-election plans as alleged rumors begin to spread
the last granddaughter of Joseph Biedenharn was laid to rest on June 11th with a vintage...
Remembering Francesca “Jerry” Biedenharn Oakley
AC units were installed for senior citizens.
UPS helps senior citizens of Monroe “Beat the Heat” with new AC units
Blues Challenge
Ouachita River Society hosting blues challenge