Pro bono legal project coming to Monroe

A group of lawyers started a group to help people navigate the legal system.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a newly found group in Northeast Louisiana that aims to help people navigate the legal system. It’s called the Nela Bar Foundation Board and David Verlander, the President of the organization joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 12 to talk about the group and an upcoming event.

The event is called “Ask A Lawyer”. Verlander says people will get a chance to talk to lawyers one on one, ask questions and get legal advice for free. The event will be Tuesday, July 18th at the Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe from 5 to 7 p.m. You can sign up at the church on the day of the event starting at 4 p.m.

If you miss the event or can’t make it, don’t worry, they’ll be hosting these events every third Thursday of each month.

WATCH HERE: Pro bono legal project coming to Monroe

