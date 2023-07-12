NELA Children’s Museum drops admission price for residents receiving SNAP benefits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Select families in the region are now able to visit the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum at a reduced fee.

Through a national program called Museums for All - an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, some families receiving food assistance can now access the museum at a lower cost.

“Here at our children’s museum, we’ve dropped our admission rate to half price for those people that show their EBT card at the door,” says Melissa Saye, the museum’s director.” “So, up to four people who come in with one card - and it’s during all our operational hours.”

Saye says they’re all about growing and developing children - no matter their background.

“And there are not so many opportunities sometimes for family fun, for growth and an educational atmosphere,” says Saye. “And so, this partnership and our joining the “Museums for All” gives, really, everyone the opportunity regardless of their needs.”

According to the Institute of Museum and Library services, children who visit museums have higher achievement in reading, math and science.

Shelia Jones, an author and food scientist, led a STEM activity at the museum Wednesday afternoon. She says she understands some families may be economically challenged when exposing their kids to different educational events.

“And I came to the Monroe, Louisiana area to inspire children to read, to inspire children to have fun, and inspire them to consider being an author when they grow up,” says Jones.

Saye says they became a participating museum of the program three weeks ago. Access the calendar of summer events happening at the children’s museum.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.