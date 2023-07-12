Monroe resident voices concern over debris in storm drainage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Resident of Monroe, Lillie Inzina, has been taking action to prevent flooding. She says the blockage in swales, pipes, and canals needs to be addressed.

“If the water can’t flow in the canal, its gonna flood our homes, flood our streets, flood the businesses, and then we get to pay more in flood insurance premiums,” Inzina said.

Rain water flows through the swales and into drains that connect to canals across the city, but if there’s a blockage, there’s a chance for flooding.

Arthur Holland, the Project Manager for the City of Monroe Engineering Department says his department has people in the field doing routine maintenance everyday.

“Leaves, limbs, paper, plastic bottles, basketballs, volleyballs, all those type things get into a drainage system and stop it from performing like it was designed to perform,” Holland said.

Holland adds that the weather has a major impact on how much work can actually be done.

“When you’re working in the field, everyday it rains is a day lost because you can’t do the digging, but you know when the weather lies, we try to get stuff done,” Holland says.

But the city can’t do it all. Holland said to call the public works department if you see a hole form due to a damaged pipe or if you’re concerned with blockage.

Inzina said the flooding is not the only concern. The standing water is, too.

“Well, I can’t dump out the water that’s being held in this canal and trust me I can’t dump out the water that’s being held in the pipes underground and they’re growing mosquitoes and this is growing mosquitoes,” Inzina said.

Inzina mows the swales and cleans out the storm drain for herself and her neighbors. She says if the community can help, everyone will benefit.

“If every person would do just a little bit, it goes a long way to helping the city workers. They can’t be everywhere mowing everybody’s little swale once a week,” Inzina said.

The City of Monroe implemented a cleaning program for the storm drains around the beginning of summer, but Holland said there’s no way to fix every problem unless the community informs them.

