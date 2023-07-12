Lincoln Parish Early Childhood to host registration event for pre-k and kindergarten
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Need to register your children for Pre-K of Kindergarten? The Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center is hosting a registration event for Pre-K and Kindergarten children on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
Additional elementary locations where parents can register their child includes Choudrant, Dubach, Glen View, Hillcrest and Simsboro.
For students to be registered, parents will need a copy of their birth certificate, social security card, up-to-date immunizations certificate in Louisiana format, proof of permanent residence in Lincoln Parish, and proof of income for Pre-K families only.
