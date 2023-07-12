LINCOLN PARISH TO BUILD A NEW HEALTH HUB

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

Lincoln Parish is building a new health-hub in Ruston. The hub is designed to medically support people in under-served areas with little to no access to health-care. It will house the Lincoln parish health unit, health hut, and the humanitarian enterprises of Lincoln Parish, known as “the H.E.L.P agency.” Parish Administrator Courtney Hall and Treasurer, Michael Sutton discussed the upcoming plans with KNOE. Sutton said he saw a huge need in the area for better health-care, so when the plan to update the health unit and create a new health hub was presented to him, he immediately jumped on board. Hall says he is looking forward to providing better healthcare access to underserved areas.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this fall.

