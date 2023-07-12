KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Flooding Remains A Concern

Flooding rain will remain a concern through the first half of the day as a complex of storms and heavy rain slowly moves south. With high rainfall amounts, some roadways will become flooded. Remember to turn around, don’t drown. The rain will be wrapping up later in the day, and rain chances will be lower until the weekend. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and low 100s, and heat advisories are expected to return to the region.

Today: Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue for a little while longer and will be producing high rainfall totals. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for a lot of areas. Places south of I-20 will likely see temperatures a little higher in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant as lows drop into the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot as highs climb into the upper 90s area-wide. Make sure you are hydrating, especially if you have to be outside.

Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit your time in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected. Rain chances are only 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures rise to the upper 90s for the daytime high. Feels-like temperatures will exceed triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.