KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Showers Exiting, Heat Building

Showers fading and clouds decreasing overnight. Heat on the way for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, showers will continue to fade across the ArkLaMiss. The sky will continue to clear as well. Temperatures will lower into the upper 70s.

Thursday, expect plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 100s.

Friday will be a sunny and hot day. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot day. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Monday will bring a few clouds and an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will reach into mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

