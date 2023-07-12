KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Showers Exiting, Heat Building

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers fading and clouds decreasing overnight. Heat on the way for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, showers will continue to fade across the ArkLaMiss. The sky will continue to clear as well. Temperatures will lower into the upper 70s.

Thursday, expect plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 100s.

Friday will be a sunny and hot day. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot day. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Monday will bring a few clouds and an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will reach into mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail.
Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
(Source: AP)
Flash flood warnings issued in multiple areas in Louisiana, Arkansas
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin