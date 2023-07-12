Gator feeding is back at the Paragon Casino Resort

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, La. is bringing its Gator Feeding Shows out of retirement starting Saturday, July 15.

Hotel guests, casino visitors, and the general public can enjoy free 30-minute feeding sessions with live alligators in the “Gator Bayou,” located inside the hotel’s atrium.

Gator specialists, Gary Saurage, who has been featured on more than 50 national TV shows will be there to share captivating facts about the gators and Louisiana culture.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take pictures after the show with a snake and a baby alligator.

The shows will run every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. No registration is required.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail.
Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Flooding Threats Decreasing

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/12
WM Birthday bash
West Monroe welcoming Grammy-winning artist to celebrate city’s 140th birthday
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man sentenced for drugging, raping woman he met at mall
West Monroe Police Vehicle
Applications open for West Monroe’s Thirty-Fourth Citizen’s Police Academy