Flash flood warnings issued in multiple areas in Louisiana, Arkansas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several flash flood warnings have been issued for various places in Arkansas and Louisiana.
Flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service:
- Union County
- Southern Columbia County
- Central Lafayette County
- Northeastern Miller County
- Northwestern Claiborne Parish
- North Central Webster Parish
Flash Flooding Areas:
- Washington St. in Hamburg, Ark.
- County Rd. 12w in Crossett, Ark.
- Hwy 189 in Ashley County
- Lorene St. and Junction City Rd. intersection in El Dorado, Ark.
- Strong Hwy eastbound in Union County
Be cautious as you are driving in flooding areas. Be aware of your surroundings and if possible, do not drive on flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
