Flash flood warnings issued in multiple areas in Louisiana, Arkansas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several flash flood warnings have been issued for various places in Arkansas and Louisiana.

Flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service:

Union County

Southern Columbia County

Central Lafayette County

Northeastern Miller County

Northwestern Claiborne Parish

North Central Webster Parish

Flash Flooding Areas:

Washington St. in Hamburg, Ark.

County Rd. 12w in Crossett, Ark.

Hwy 189 in Ashley County

Lorene St. and Junction City Rd. intersection in El Dorado, Ark.

Strong Hwy eastbound in Union County

Be cautious as you are driving in flooding areas. Be aware of your surroundings and if possible, do not drive on flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

