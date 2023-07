MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced on Facebook that Jonesboro St. will be closed to through traffic July 13 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is deemed necessary to address a drainage culvert change out.

If you have questions about this road closure, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.