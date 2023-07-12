Applications open for West Monroe’s Thirty-Fourth Citizen’s Police Academy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is accepting applications for the Thirty-Fourth Citizen’s Police Academy.

The CPA is a free fourteen-week program that is designed to improve the relationship between the police and the community they serve.

It will run from August 17, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Here are the following requirements:

Must be at least 18-years-old

No prior felony convictions

No current probations

Submit to a background check

For more information, go to City of West Monroe’s website.

