Applications open for West Monroe’s Thirty-Fourth Citizen’s Police Academy

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is accepting applications for the Thirty-Fourth Citizen’s Police Academy.

The CPA is a free fourteen-week program that is designed to improve the relationship between the police and the community they serve.

It will run from August 17, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Here are the following requirements:

  • Must be at least 18-years-old
  • No prior felony convictions
  • No current probations
  • Submit to a background check

For more information, go to City of West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail.
Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Flooding Threats Decreasing

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/12
WM Birthday bash
West Monroe welcoming Grammy-winning artist to celebrate city’s 140th birthday
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man sentenced for drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley announces re-election.
Shane Smiley announces re-election plans as alleged rumors begin to spread