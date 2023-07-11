Zoo Buddy: Kitchen Garden!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that it’s summer, so much is growing! Kerry Heafner has put a lot of effort into the Kitchen Garden at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

“Yeah, we started the kitchen garden exhibit, really when I was an employee here at the zoo back in 2010 or so,” explains Kerry Heafner. “And it was just a space that wasn’t being used. And we thought well, wouldn’t it be great to start a garden here since the name is Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to feature plants that would typically be found in a Louisiana kitchen garden? Kitchen gardens date back centuries and are what people did before there were modern conveniences, like grocery stores. And so we thought we would feature some vegetables that you would find in a very typical Louisiana kitchen garden with a historical basis if possible.”

He says they’ve got seeds from a Sterlington farmer who cultivated crops decades ago.

“So we sort of informally started a seed preservation program when we rediscovered some watermelon seeds back in 2020 that was developed in Washington Parish,” explained Heafner. “And so it’s just grown from that. And so everything featured in the garden, I’m proud to say is a Louisiana heirloom with the exception of a cucumber over there that comes from North Carolina. And the butter bean you mentioned is Matthew Swinney’s butter bean and it comes from the Sterlington area. He was a farmer up in the Sterlington area and shared the seeds with a gentleman in Union parish who shared the seeds with me.”

The kitchen garden is located right by the train ride.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the splash pad is also open every day of the week for the summer.

