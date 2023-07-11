UPS helps senior citizens of Monroe “Beat the Heat” with new AC units

By Destiny Beasley and Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) helped the senior citizens of Monroe beat the heat by installing air conditioning units in their homes on Saturday, July 8.

“Beat the Heat” is a UPS organization that has installed over 21,000 units in the homes of senior citizens throughout Louisiana since the program’s inception.

Ishaq Muburaq was one person to have received an AC unit this year, and he said it was a God-sent gift that he’s thankful for.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Authorities block off the scene.
Victims of Rayville plane crash named
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Monroe gardener, Darian Belton, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe to promote...
Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting

Latest News

A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that 13-year-old Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom...
Teen dies by accidental shooting in Hammond; juvenile arrested
An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail.
Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish
Motel 6
Natchitoches Police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces reopening date of La 15 Boeuf River Bridge