UPS helps senior citizens of Monroe “Beat the Heat” with new AC units

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) helped the senior citizens of Monroe beat the heat by installing air conditioning units in their homes on Saturday, July 8.

“Beat the Heat” is a UPS organization that has installed over 21,000 units in the homes of senior citizens throughout Louisiana since the program’s inception.

Ishaq Muburaq was one person to have received an AC unit this year, and he said it was a God-sent gift that he’s thankful for.

