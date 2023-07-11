Natchez police searching for May 5 murder suspect

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Natchez Police Department has five active warrants for Jamionte Davis, 22. Davis is accused of being one of the people responsible for an altercation that left two dead and three wounded on May 5, 2023, when shots were fired in a crowded parking lot.

NPD says Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for aggravated assault.

Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Davis’ arrest. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at (601)-445-5563.

