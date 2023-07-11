MOSQUITO SEASON DANGERS

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

Director Shannon Rider, Director Of Mosquito Abatement In Ouachita Parish said she’s expecting a busy mosquito season. She said small pockets of rain is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and with periodic rain showers hitting the Arklamiss this week, they are remaining cautious.

She said " In the last couple of weeks we’ve had these incremental rain showers. She said for slow rain that comes in, there isn’t much flushing power and can cause a hedge of not only permanent water mosquitoes, but flood water mosquitoes as well”. She also mentioned itransmit serious infections - like malaria and west nile virus.

She said the best way to protect yourself would be to wear long, loose clothing, limit time outside, and put screens over windows. Most of all, she advised eliminating standing water that mosquitoes might use to breed.

