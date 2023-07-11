KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Scattered Strong Storms Today

The front stalled over our area will gradually lift back to the north today. Scattered storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, rain chances are lowering for the middle of the week, and temperatures will be on the climb. Many areas will see heat advisory criteria back as feels-like temperatures approach the 110s. Stay hydrated and limit your time in the heat.

Today: Scattered thunderstorms will develop early in the day and will continue into the early afternoon. Rain chances are 60%. These storms will be producing gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, so take it easy on the roadways. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with lows falling into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant as rain chances lower to 20%. A few heavy thunderstorms will be possible, but many areas will stay dry. It will be warmer for the afternoon as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs climb into the upper 90s area-wide. Make sure you are hydrating, especially if you have to be outside.

Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit your time in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected. Rain chances are only 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s.

