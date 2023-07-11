Inmate dies while on work detail in Concordia Parish

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An inmate at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility died on July 7, 2023, while on work detail. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 11:48 a.m. saying the inmate had come into contact with a power line and was left unresponsive.

The incident happened on 701 J.J. Pruitt Rd. in Monterey, La.

When deputies arrived, they found Leondray Sanders, 26, unresponsive. Paramedics provided life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by the Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. This is all the information available at this time.

