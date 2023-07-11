How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Authorities block off the scene.
Victims of Rayville plane crash named
Monroe gardener, Darian Belton, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe to promote...
Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting

Latest News

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay $250 million for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer OK, federal agency says
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing girl found dead