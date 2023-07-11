Brookshire Grocery converting 120 pharmacies to Walgreens pharmacy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced in a press release on July 11 an agreement to sell its 120 pharmacies in Texas, Lousiana and Arkansas to Walgreens. This agreement includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory.

The Brookshire pharmacies will be converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside the Brookshire’s stores.

BGC says all eligible pharmacy employees are being offered employment opportunities with Walgreens and customers do not need to take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over as they will be transferred automatically.

“We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers.”

A select few pharmacies will be closing due to the agreement. If your chosen pharmacy closes, your files will be transferred to either another in-store pharmacy at BGC or a nearby Walgreens pharmacy.

“Walgreens has a long history of serving communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to providing BGC’s customers with greater access to a wide range of trusted pharmacy and healthcare services,” said Brad Ulrich, Vice President of Pharmacy and Retail Operations for Walgreens. “Our pharmacists are playing a critical role in healthcare today, and we truly value the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship. As part of our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition, we’re excited to also be providing employment opportunities for BGC’s existing pharmacy staff.”

Customers will receive a notification in the mail when their prescription information is transferred along with details about their prescriptions. BGC says they will continue to operate and invest in its retail grocery business in its more than 205 stores located across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

