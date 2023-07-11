3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - A 3-year-old is dead after falling off a tractor in Folsom, according to deputies in St. Tammany Parish.

The incident happened on July 5.

Deputies say the tractor ran over the child after the fall.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says its investigation is ongoing.

TOP HEADLINES

Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

Fortified Homes grants to be awarded regardless of income; here’s how to apply

13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Authorities block off the scene.
Victims of Rayville plane crash named
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Monroe gardener, Darian Belton, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe to promote...
Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting
Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Natchitoches man wanted for Motel 6 homicide
A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that 13-year-old Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom...
13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say
2023 Back-to-school events around the ArkLaMiss