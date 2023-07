2023 Back-to-school events around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Back to school season is here! Check out this list of upcoming events so your kiddo is prepared to take on the new school year.

July 14

Back to School Giveaway Morehouse Elementary School, 10-1 p.m.



July 15

Super Saturday Backpack Giveaway 117 Hall Street, Monroe, La. - 10-2 p.m.

Back to School Bash Rivière de Soleil Community Care Center, Mansura, La. - 10-2 p.m.



July 22

Duke’s Pantry First Annual Back To School Giveaway 5738 US Hwy 80 West, Jackson, Ms. - 4 p.m.

Back to School Blast Word and Worship Church, Jackson, Ms. - 10-12 p.m.



July 29

Back to School Back Pack Giveaway Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bentley, La. - 11 a.m.

Back to School Bash Muddy Magnolias Boutique, Vicksburg, Ms. - 12-4 p.m.



July 30

Seventh Annual Back to School Drive/Celebrity Basketball Game Vicksburg High School, Vicksburg, Ms. - 1:30-7:30 p.m



August 6

Back to School Blessing First Baptist Church, Crowville, La. - 11 a.m.



August 12

Back to School Bash 2023 Charles Hayward Center, Alexandria, La. - 11 a.m.



