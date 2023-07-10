The West Monroe Recycling Center to Kid’s Recycling Day

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kid’s Recycling Day takes place on Wednesday, July 12 at the West Monroe Recycling Center from 10-12 p.m.

The WMRC will have activities and fun arts and crafts projects to teach children all about the importance of recycling and the impact it can have on the environment.

However, the event isn’t just for the kiddos - it’s for the whole family! Families can participate in a morning full of activities, learning opportunities, and hands-on experiences.

Kid’s Recycling Day is sponsored by Malmay and Associates.

For more information contact the WMRC at (318)-396-2600.

